Ex-MLA, sons booked for abducting 19-year-old in UP's Sonbhadra

A former MLA and his two sons have been booked for allegedly kidnapping a woman who is yet to be found, police said on Wednesday. An FIR was lodged on Tuesday evening against former Apna Dal (S) MLA from Duddhi, Hariram Chero, and his sons, Manglam and Rahul, for allegedly kidnapping a woman, Dudhi Police Station SHO SC Rai said. Two of their accomplices, Priyanshu and Rampujan, too have been booked in the matter for the same crime, he said.

According to police, a woman from Rajkhad village in her complaint alleged that on the night of July 1 night the five men abducted her 19-year-old married daughter and now they are threatening her. She feared for the safety of her daughter, who is yet to be traced.

Chero was MLA from Dudhi between 2017 and 2022.

