Left Menu

Maha: Court acquits 6 persons accused of kidnapping, assaulting 2 friends in Thane

This raises serious doubt regarding the prosecution version, it said.During cross-examination, the informant admitted it was dark at the time of the incident and he could not notice who the accused were. Hence, the benefit of doubt needs to be given to the accused, the court said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-07-2023 17:38 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 16:56 IST
Maha: Court acquits 6 persons accused of kidnapping, assaulting 2 friends in Thane
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has acquitted six persons accused of kidnapping and assaulting a man and his friend in 2015, giving them the benefit of doubt. Additional Sessions Judge Amit M Shete, in the order passed on June 30, held the prosecution has failed to proved all charges against the accused beyond reasonable doubt.

A copy of the order was made available on Wednesday. Additional public prosecutor Sanjay More told the court that the accused, armed with choppers and other weapons, kidnapped the two persons on February 21, 2015.

The accused took the victims to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) functionary Avinash Jadhav who allegedly abused them and on his instructions, the accused assaulted the victims in Naupada area here, as per the prosecution case.

Advocate Anuradha Pardeshi, appearing for the accused, told the court that they had been falsely charged in the case.

The judge in his order said, ''The material evidence on record is not enough to conclude that the prosecution witnesses succeeded to prove the charges.'' The injury certificates show the informant and his friend sustained one simple injury each, while the prosecution witness alleged that the accused assaulted them with deadly weapons such as sword, iron rod, chopper, etc, the court said. This raises serious doubt regarding the prosecution version, it said.

During cross-examination, the informant admitted it was dark at the time of the incident and he could not notice who the accused were. The informant even failed to identify any of the accused, the court said. Thus, the prosecution version comes under the shadow of doubt, it said. Hence, the benefit of doubt needs to be given to the accused, the court said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023