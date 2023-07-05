Andhra Pradesh student drowns in falls in Canada

A 23-year-old student hailing from Andhra Pradesh drowned while swimming in Silver Falls in Canada, said a family member on Wednesday. Polukonda Lenin Naga Kumar (23) of Chintaguntapalem near Machilipatnam, lives in Thunder Bay in Ontario. He went for swimming to Silver Falls with his three roommates and drowned around 1 AM on Tuesday according to Indian time. ''Silver Falls is about 40 km from where he lives. One of his roommates said that he managed to come out safely but my nephew could not come out of the water as it was deep there,'' Naga Kumar's uncle Nutan Kumar told PTI today. According to Kumar, his nephew went to Canada in August, 2021, to study MS in the University of Lakehead. He completed his studies and was searching for a job now. For the time being, Naga Kumar was working part time as a supervisor at a restaurant, he said. Meanwhile, Machilipatnam Lok Sabha member V Balashowry wrote a letter to Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, requesting him to facilitate the return of the student's mortal remains to India. “Kindly instruct the Indian Embassy in Canada and ask them to make necessary arrangements for transportation of his body to India,” wrote Balashowry, furnishing Naga Kumar's details.

