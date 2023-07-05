Left Menu

Rajasthan: Woman, 4-year-old daughter found hanging; in-laws booked

A woman and her four-year-old daughter were found hanging in their house in Kalwad area here, and her family alleged that she was being harassed by her in-laws for dowry, police said Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday night, they said, adding the woman also allegedly tried to kill her younger daughter, Tavisha 2, but she survived.

05-07-2023
A woman and her four-year-old daughter were found hanging in their house in Kalwad area here, and her family alleged that she was being harassed by her in-laws for dowry, police said Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday night, they said, adding the woman also allegedly tried to kill her younger daughter, Tavisha (2), but she survived. The deceased were identified as Sunita Devi (30) and her elder daughter Usma. According to police, on the basis of a complaint by the family members of the deceased, a case was registered against Sunita's husband Mukesh Nithral, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brother-in-law, and sister-in-law under sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 304(B) (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said that a case has also been registered at Kalwad police station against the deceased woman under IPC Section 302 for the murder of her elder daughter.

The postmortem of the deceased is being done by a medical board and the matter is being investigated, police added.

