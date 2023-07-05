Left Menu

Gujarat: Two minor girls among three killed as two houses collapse in Rajkot district

A woman and two minor girls were killed and five persons were injured when two old houses collapsed after an adjacent wall fell on them in Jetpur town in Rajkot district of Gujarat on Wednesday, police said.

PTI | Rajkot | Updated: 05-07-2023 17:57 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 17:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A woman and two minor girls were killed and five persons were injured when two old houses collapsed after an adjacent wall fell on them in Jetpur town in Rajkot district of Gujarat on Wednesday, police said. The injured people have been rescued from the rubble. ''As per the preliminary information, two houses, built several decades ago, collapsed after an adjoining wall fell on them in Champraj Ni Bari area in Jetpur,'' said Rajkot Superintendent of Police, Jaipal Singh Rathore.

The deceased included a 50-year-old woman and two girls, aged 7 and 10.

