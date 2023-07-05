Germany's Scholz: know of further plans for large chip investments
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-07-2023 18:05 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 17:15 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday that he knew of further plans for large investments in chip production in Germany by domestic and international companies.
"It's an impressive signal that so many German and international companies are choosing Germany for the expansion of their semiconductor production," Scholz told the Bundestag lower house of parliament in response to a question about the decision by U.S. chipmaker Intel last month to develop two chip-making plants in the central city of Magdeburg.
