Delhi cop's wife hits 4 people with car outside AIIMS

Four people were injured after being hit by a car allegedly being driven by the wife of a Delhi Police inspector outside AIIMS here, officials said on Wednesday. It was revealed that the vehicle was being driven by one Vipin Singh, the wife of an inspector posted in the Delhi Police.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2023 17:23 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 17:23 IST
Four people were injured after being hit by a car allegedly being driven by the wife of a Delhi Police inspector outside AIIMS here, officials said on Wednesday. On Tuesday around noon, information was received from security guards of AIIMS regarding an accident that took place near gate number 6A and 6B of the hospital, they said. Police reached the spot where a Ford Ecosport car was found. It was revealed that the vehicle was being driven by one Vipin Singh, the wife of an inspector posted in the Delhi Police. Later, police visited the AIIMS Trauma Centre where injured persons -- Gaurav (22), his wife Ritika (21), residents of Trilokpuri, Nishant (27), a resident of Lal Kuan, and Ranveer (57), a resident of Noida -- were being treated, a senior police officer said. The medico-legal cases of the injured persons were collected and everyone was found fit for the statement. Later, a PCR call was also made in this regard, police said. However, none of the victims gave any statement. Further, on getting no statement from the injured persons, a case has been registered in this regard under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC on the DD entry of the information, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

