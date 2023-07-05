Left Menu

Germany to stick by fiscal rules, but defence spending to rise

Finance Minister Christian Lindner plans net new debt of 16.6 billion euros ($18.1 billion) for 2024, according to a first budget draft approved by the cabinet on Wednesday in which only spending on defence will rise, the sources told Reuters. They said that figure is the maximum allowed under Germany's debt brake rule, which constitutionally limits the budget deficit to 0.35% of economic output.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2023 18:17 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 17:26 IST
Christian Lindner
Germany will slash new public borrowing to within mandated limits next year, sources told Reuters on Wednesday, as the state progressively reins in spending that surged in reaction to COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine. Finance Minister Christian Lindner plans net new debt of 16.6 billion euros ($18.1 billion) for 2024, according to a first budget draft approved by the cabinet on Wednesday in which only spending on defence will rise, the sources told Reuters.

They said that figure is the maximum allowed under Germany's debt brake rule, which constitutionally limits the budget deficit to 0.35% of economic output. The brake was suspended between 2020 and 2022 cushion the economic impact of the pandemic and the jump in energy prices that followed Russia's invasion of its neighbour.

Germany returned to compliance with the debt brake this year, when it plans new debt of around 45.6 billion euros. That figure meets the 0.35% of GDP criterion by stripping out spending from a special fund set up to tackle the economic aftermath of COVID-19 and the invasion. Under Wednesday's draft - which also foresees a further drop in net new borrowing to 15.0 billion euros by 2027 - all ministries face budget cuts for 2024 apart from defence.

The finance ministry said on Monday that Germany plans to comply with NATO's 2% of gross domestic product target for military spending from 2024. The three parties in the coalition government - the centre-left Social Democrats, liberal Free Democrats and the Greens - have been at loggerheads over spending plans for Europe's largest economy, and the sources said Lindner's draft could still undergo changes.

($1 = 0.9181 euros)

