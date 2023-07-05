Left Menu

'Frequent flyer' thief from Telangana held for stealing gold in Kerala

A man from Telangana who used to travel by flight to Kerala to steal gold from locked homes in the capital city was arrested from the airport here, police said on Wednesday.The accused has been identified as Umaprasad, a native of Khammam district of Telangana.Narrating the modus operandi of the burglar, police said he would identify closed houses by roaming around in an autorickshaw and reach there at night using Google maps, to steal gold ornaments.City police commissioner C H Nagaraju said Umaprasad used to travel to Kerala by flight.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-07-2023 17:51 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 17:51 IST
'Frequent flyer' thief from Telangana held for stealing gold in Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

A man from Telangana who used to travel by flight to Kerala to steal gold from locked homes in the capital city was arrested from the airport here, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Umaprasad, a native of Khammam district of Telangana.

Narrating the modus operandi of the burglar, police said he would identify closed houses by roaming around in an autorickshaw and reach there at night using Google maps, to steal gold ornaments.

City police commissioner C H Nagaraju said Umaprasad used to travel to Kerala by flight. He came to the state capital last May for a darshan at the Padmanabha Swamy Temple here, the officer said.

''After one month of planning in June, he came back here only for breaking into houses He would take only gold during the theft,'' the officer told reporters here.

He would then pledge the stolen ornaments and collect money. ''Those ornaments would not be taken back (to Khammam). That was his modus operandi,'' the commissioner added.

The officer said more details of the burglaries Umaprasad committed may be revealed after a detailed interrogation.

Police sources said a tip-off given by the driver of an autorickshaw in which Umaprasad travelled to identify houses for his theft helped police pick up the ''high profile'' thief.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023