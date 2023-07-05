Left Menu

WNS to Release Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Financial and Operating Results on July 20, 2023

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India New York, United States Business Wire India WNS Holdings Limited NYSE WNS, a leading provider of global Business Process Management BPM solutions, today announced it will release its fiscal 2024 first quarter financial and operating results at approximately 600 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, July 20, 2023.Following the release, WNS management will host a call on July 20, 2023 at 800 a.m. Eastern.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2023 17:51 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 17:51 IST
WNS to Release Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Financial and Operating Results on July 20, 2023

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India & New York, United States – Business Wire India WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced it will release its fiscal 2024 first quarter financial and operating results at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Following the release, WNS management will host a call on July 20, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern. Chief Executive Officer, Keshav Murugesh, and Chief Financial Officer, Sanjay Puria will review the results of the fiscal 2024 first quarter ended June 30, 2023 on the teleconference.

To access the call in "listen-only" mode, please join live via the company's investor relations website at ir.wns.com. For call participants, please register using this online form to receive your dial-in number and unique PIN/passcode which can be used to access the call. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the company website at ir.wns.com. About WNS WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 400 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer interaction services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of March 31, 2023, WNS had 59,755 professionals across 64 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.wns.com Safe Harbor Provision This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023