Tripura Rath accident: One more dies, toll at 8

The death toll in the June 28 Rath mishap in Tripura’s Unakoti district rose to eight after a 40-year-old woman, who had sustained severe burns, succumbed to injuries at GBP Hospital here, police said on Wednesday. Seven people, including two children, died of electrocution and 16 others were injured as the Rath or ceremonial chariot of Lord Jagannath came in contact with a high-tension wire at Kumarghat in Unakoti district.

“Ratna Rani Dhar succumbed to her injuries at GBP Hospital on Tuesday,” said assistant inspector general (law & order) Jyotishman Das Chowdhury. “We have already submitted a preliminary report to Unakoti district magistrate. It said the organisers’ non-compliance with police instruction led to the fatal incident,” sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Kumarghat, Shyamal Deb told PTI. “A detailed inquiry has been started. No arrests have been made in this connection so far,” he said. Chief Minister Manik Saha, who visited the spot on the day of the accident, had announced a district magistrate-level inquiry into the incident. Former chief minister Manik Sarkar, who also paid a visit to the spot and met the victims, has demanded a judicial level probe by a sitting high court judge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)