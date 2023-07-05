Left Menu

LeT militant associate arrested in J-K's Baramulla

On a specific information regarding the movement of terrorists in village Nowpora Jageer in the Kreeri area of the north Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation CASO there, a police spokesperson said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-07-2023 19:03 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 18:04 IST
A militant associate of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit was arrested in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday. On a specific information regarding the movement of terrorists in village Nowpora Jageer in the Kreeri area of the north Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) there, a police spokesperson said. During the search, a suspected person tried to flee after noticing the security forces, but was apprehended, he said.

The spokesman identified the person as Mohammad Seediq Lone, a resident of Nowpora Jageer, Kreeri.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including a pistol, a pistol magazine and three pistol rounds were recovered from his possession, he said.

During preliminary questioning, Lone revealed he was working as a terrorist associate of the proscribed terror outfit LeT and was in touch with active terrorists Adil Dantoo of Sopore and foreign terrorist Usman Bhai of Pakistan, he said. Lone also said he has acquired arms and ammunition from these terrorists for carrying out targeted killings and to terrorise the public in the Baramulla district, the spokesperson said. A case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated, he added.

