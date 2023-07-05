Left Menu

SIU raids houses of 6 terrorists from PoK in Kishtwar

PTI | Kishtwar/Jammu | Updated: 05-07-2023 19:20 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 18:18 IST
SIU raids houses of 6 terrorists from PoK in Kishtwar
The Special Investigation Unit of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday raided houses of six terrorists at various places in Kishtwar district in connection with a terror funding case, officials said.

''The SIU of Kishtwar Police again carried out raids at multiple locations in Kishtwar District in the house of terrorists who are operating from POK and Paskistan,'' SSP Kishtwar Khalil Poswal said.

The raids were conducted by six SIU teams in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case, he said.

Poswal said the teams, which included a magistrate, conducted the raids having obtained house search warrants from an NIA court in Jammu.

The raids were made at the houses of Manzoor Ahmed alias Tahir Ingalabi of Dwather Singpura, Nazir Ahmed alias Shaheen of Beighpura Singpura, Shabir Ahmed alias Junaid of Sewa Chatroo, Mohd Igbal Rishi alias Muzamil Ansari of Dellar Chatroo, Mohd Amin Bhatt of Chinzam, and Mohd Iqbal alias Bilal of Kishtwar.

All of them are currently operating either from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir or Pakistan, the SSP said.

Evidence collected in search will be investigated for any involvement of these people in anti-national activities and perpetuation of terrorism, Poswal said.

He said that the searches were aimed at eliminating the militancy ecosystem in the district with crackdown on over-ground workers and supporters of militancy.

A special NIA court in Jammu had on April 26 issued non-bailable warrants against 23 terrorists from Kishtwar operating from across the border.

Earlier, non-bailable warrants were issued against 13 terrorists.

