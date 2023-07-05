Left Menu

Steep airfare during Onam season: Kerala CM seeks Centre's intervention to authorise chartered flights

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-07-2023 19:18 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 18:18 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sought the intervention of the Centre in the issue of exorbitant airfares for travel to Kerala during the upcoming Onam season.

In a recent letter sent to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, he said the prices would impact numerous Keralites residing both in India and West Asia who are eagerly planning to return home for Onam festivities.

Steep airfares to the southern state for travel between August 15 and September 15 has compelled a large number of expat Keralites to either cancel or postpone their travel plans, he pointed out.

It could impede their Onam celebrations, an important event for every Keralite, the CM explained.

''In view of this, I request your kind intervention to authorise the operation of chartered flights to transport Non-Resident Keralites from the UAE to India specially for Onam festivities,'' Vijayan said.

The operations would be conducted within the stipulated CAR (Civil Aviation Requirements) of 30 days under ITP (International Travel Permit) provisions, he said in the letter.

He also requested the union minister to issue necessary directives to the regulatory authority and relevant departments to facilitate this arrangement.

