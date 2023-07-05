Left Menu

MP: Two Dalit youths thrashed in Shivpuri district on suspicion of molesting girls; six held

They also claimed that the purported act of the two men was recorded on CCTV cameras, he said.Madhya Pradesh BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma has condemned the incident and wondered whether Congress is maintaining silence of Congress on the issue due to its appeasement policy.He alleged some members of the minority community involved in the attack stuffed faeces in the mouths of the duo who belonged to the Jatav and Kevat communities.However, police neither confirmed nor denied the allegation regarding faeces.

PTI | Shivpuri/Bhopal | Updated: 05-07-2023 19:29 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 18:31 IST
MP: Two Dalit youths thrashed in Shivpuri district on suspicion of molesting girls; six held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two Dalit youths were allegedly thrashed by members of a minority community on suspicion that they had molested and filmed some girls in Varkhadi village in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

Police have registered a case against seven persons, including two women, and arrested six of them in connection with the incident which occurred on June 30.

Notably, an incident of a man urinating on a tribal youth in MP has recently caused a huge outrage.

''A group of members from a minority community bashed two men, blackened their faces, garlanded them with shoes and paraded them in Varkhadi village on Friday,'' said Magroni police post in-charge Deepak Sharma.

He said the allegations of molestation against the two men proved wrong during the investigation. The duo had spoken only over the phone with some girls in the village and not even met them, Sharma claimed.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he said.

The arrested persons are identified as Ajmat Khan, Arif Khan, Shahid Khan, Islam Khan, Raeesa Bani and Saina Bano. The search to nab one more person is on, Sharma added.

''The accused claimed that two men from the Dalit community were molesting some girls in the village and filmed them discreetly. They also claimed that the purported act of the two men was recorded on CCTV cameras,'' he said.

Madhya Pradesh BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma has condemned the incident and wondered whether Congress is maintaining ''silence'' of Congress on the issue due to its ''appeasement policy''.

He alleged some members of the minority community involved in the attack stuffed faeces in the mouths of the duo who belonged to the Jatav and Kevat communities.

However, police neither confirmed nor denied the allegation regarding faeces. ''A group of Muslims thrashed two Dalit youths on false allegations. They garlanded the duo with shoes, paraded them in a procession and stuffed faeces in their mouths. This is absolutely inhuman,” Vishnu Dutt Sharma claimed while speaking to reporters in Bhopal.

Condemning the incident, he alleged that Congress stayed mum on the issue because of its ''appeasement policy''.

''MP Congress president Kamal Nath or Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh have not tweeted anything on this issue,'' he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023