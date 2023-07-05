DIARY-Political and General News Events from July 5

For other diaries, please see:

WEDNESDAY, JULY 5

** DODOMA – Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to visit Tanzania and co-chair 10th Joint Commission Meet with his counterpart. (To July 8) ** BAKU - Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to visit Azerbaijan at the invitation of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. (To July 6)

** PORT MORESBY - Indonesian President Joko Widodo visits Papua New Guinea to have a bilateral meeting with his counterpart, Prime Minister James Marape. ** WARSAW - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visits Poland.

** TALLINN - Finland Prime Minister Petteri Orpo travels to Tallinn, to meet Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas. ** LONDON - UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace hold news conference with Polish counterparts.

** PORT OF SPAIN - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will attend the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) heads of government meeting and its 50th anniversary celebration in Trinidad and Tobago. ** BELGRADE - EU Special Representative Miroslav Lajcak to meet Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic - 1100 GMT

** MADRID - Spain's Economy Minister Nadia Calvino holds a telematic meeting with European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager - 1200 GMT ** VILNIUS - Polish President Andrzej Duda visits Vilnius, meets Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda ahead of NATO summit. (to July 7).

BAKU - Narayan Prakash Saud, minister of foreign affairs of Nepal, on visit to Azerbaijan. (To July 6) TOKYO - At the invitation of the Japanese Government, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be visiting Japan (To Jul. 5) NEW DELHI - Shanghai Cooperation Organisation chair India hosts the summit of the head of member states, which includes Russia, China and other central Asian countries, in capital New Delhi. (To July 9) SYDNEY - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will welcome Indonesian President Joko Widodo and first lady Iriana Widodo to Sydney (To Jul 5)

ATHENS - Maltese President George Vella visits Athens and meets Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. – 0750 GMT WASHINGTON - Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to meet US President Joe Biden BAKU - Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov will arrive in Azerbaijan. (To July 6) BERLIN - German finance minister Christian Lindner gives budget 2024 news conference - 1215 GMT. VIENNA - 8th OPEC International Seminar (To July 6) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JULY 6 ** BRUSSELS - European Commission Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager delivers a keynote speech at the EU Space Policy Forum.

** CANCUN - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai meets with Mexican Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro and Canadian International Trade Minister Mary Ng in Cancun, Mexico (to July 7) ** GEORGETOWN - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Georgetown, meeting with Guyanese President Irfaan Ali to discuss issues including food and energy security and decarbonization.

BEIJING - US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to Beijing. (To July 9) - - - - - - - - - Friday, JULY 7

** BELGRADE - Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama visits Belgrade, meets Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. ** VILNIUS - NATO leaders gather for a summit in Vilnius.

** VIENNA - Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer welcomes his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to a "migration summit" in Vienna - 0830 GMT ** VIENNA - Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer hosts a migration summit with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to discuss the fight against illegal immigration. - 1010 GMT

** KATHMANDU - 76th birthday of Nepal's deposed King Gyanendra. ** LONDON - 18th anniversary of the attacks on London's transport network, killing more than 50 and injuring 700.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 8

** LETICIA, Colombia - Colombian President Gustavo Petro and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will meet in Leticia. JAKARTA - Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Regional Forum & Foreign Ministers Meeting in Jakarta. (To July 10) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 9

** TEHRAN – 23rd anniversary of attack on Tehran University dormitory in 1999. ** JERUSALEM/RAMALLAH - Palestine marks 18th anniversary of a World Court ruling that Israel's walls and fences in the West Bank were illegal.

** SOUTH SUDAN – 12th Anniversary of South Sudan becoming an independent state. LONDON - U.S. President Joe Biden meets with King Charles III and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a visit to the UK. UZBEKISTAN - Uzbekistani Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 10 ** BEIJING - European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell will arrive in Beijing and meet Foreign Minister Qin Gang.

** RIGA/VILNIUS - Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau will travel to Latvia and Lithuania. (To July 12) BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council Meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 11 ** GLOBAL - United Nations World Population Day.

** MUMBAI - 16th anniversary of deadly bomb attacks on Mumbai's commuter rail network. ** JAKARTA - ASEAN Foreign Ministers Interface Meeting with ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) Representative.

VILNIUS - Leaders of Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand are arranging a meeting on the sidelines of the July 11-12 NATO Summit in Lithuania (To Jul. 12) VALLADOLID, Spain – EU Informal meeting of energy ministers. (To July 12) VILNIUS - Heads of state and government of NATO member states will meet in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius. LABUAN BAJO, INDONESIA - Foreign Ministers of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meet their counterparts in the annual ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) in Indonesia (To July 15). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 12 VILNIUS - NATO leaders gather for a summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 13

** HELSINKI - United States President Joe Biden meets with Nordic leaders in Helsinki, Finland. The meeting is hosted by Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and attended by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Danish Prime Minister Mette Fredriksen and Icelandic Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir. JAKARTA - The 30th ASEAN Regional Forum foreign ministers' meeting that gathers top diplomats from the 10 ASEAN member states and 10 ASEAN Dialogue Partners (Australia, Canada, China, the European Union (EU), India, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea (ROK), Russia and the United States). (To Jul 15)

BRUSSELS - EU-Japan summit. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 14 ** PARIS - Bastille Day.

** DHAKA - Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Bo Li will visit Dhaka. JAKARTA - Indonesian foreign minister Retno Marsudi holds a press conference at the conclusion of the ASEAN and dialogue partners foreign ministers' meeting in Jakarta. JAKARTA - ASEAN foreign ministers meet with their U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken at the annual ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) in Indonesia. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council Meeting. PARIS - On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend BasToe Day Parade as Guest of Honour in Paris. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 17 ** GLOBAL - World Day for International Justice, which commemorates the adoption of the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court, the Rome Statute, on July 17. GANDHINAGAR, INDIA - G20 finance ministers and central bank governor's meet (To July 18) BRUSSELS - EU-CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) summit (to July 18) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 18

** GLOBAL - Nelson Mandela International Day. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JULY 19 ** BRUSSELS - EU-Bosnia and Herzegovina Stabilisation and Association Council. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JULY 20 ** CYPRUS - Cyprus marks the anniversary of the Turkish invasion in 1974.

** LOGRONO, Spain - EU Informal meeting of justice and home affairs ministers. (To July 21) BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council Meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 21 ** KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fl – 23rd anniversary of conclusion of NASA's space shuttle program after successful completion of mission STS-135. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JULY 22 ** OSLO – 12th Anniversary of Norway bombing and mass shooting at youth summer camp on the nearby Utoya Island where 77 people killed. GOA, INDIA - Energy ministers from the Group of 20 major economies will meet in India's western coastal state of Goa for a day-long meet. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 23

MADRID - Spain holds snap election. SPAIN - Spanish Senate Election. SPAIN - Spanish Congress of Deputies Election. CAMBODIA - Cambodian National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 24 ** BAYREUTH, Germany - Annual Bayreuth festival 2023 (to Aug. 28) - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JULY 26 MOSCOW - Saint Petersburg hosts the second summit and economic forum Russia-Africa. (To July 29) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 28 ** GLOBAL - World Hepatitis Day.

** GLOBAL – 109th anniversary of the beginning of World War 1. ** PERU – 202nd anniversary of independence. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, AUGUST 8 BELEM, Brazil - Brazil hosts a two-day summit of the eight countries in the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO) to discuss protection of the Amazon rainforest. (To Aug. 9) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13 ARGENTINA - Argentinian Presidency Election.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, AUGUST 15 SEATTLE, Washington - APEC Energy Ministers Meeting. (To Aug. 16)

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST 20

ECUADOR - Ecuadorian National Congress Election. ECUADOR - Ecuadorian Presidency Election.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23

COLOGNE, Germany - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck attends opening of gamescom 2023. ZIMBABWE - Zimbabwean Presidency Election. ZIMBABWE - Zimbabwean National Assembly Election. BALI, Indonesia - 55th ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting and Related Meetings. (To Aug. 24) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, AUGUST 24

JAIPUR, INDIA - Trade and investment ministers from Group of 20 major economies will meet in the western Indian city of Jaipur for a two day meet (To Aug. 25). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 26

** GABON - Gabonese national assembly election. ** GABON - Gabonese presidency election.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, AUGUST 29

TOLEDO, Spain - EU Informal meeting of defence ministers. (To Aug. 30) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, AUGUST 31 TOLEDO, Spain - EU Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers - Gymnich.

