Left Menu

Urination incident: MP authorities demolish part of house belonging to accused's father

Hours after Madhya Pradesh police arrested Sidhi district resident Pravesh Shukla for allegedly urinating on a tribal youth, the local authorities on Wednesday pulled down a part of a house belonging to his father. A video of the urination incident involving Pravesh surfaced on Tuesday.

PTI | Sidhi | Updated: 05-07-2023 18:38 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 18:38 IST
Urination incident: MP authorities demolish part of house belonging to accused's father
  • Country:
  • India

Hours after Madhya Pradesh police arrested Sidhi district resident Pravesh Shukla for allegedly urinating on a tribal youth, the local authorities on Wednesday pulled down a part of a house belonging to his father. A video of the urination incident involving Pravesh surfaced on Tuesday. Opposition Congress had demanded that the BJP government in the state use a bulldozer to demolish Shukla's properties.

''His father Ramakant Shukla's house was not constructed as per permissions and therefore the illegal portion of it is being demolished," a district official said.

Pravesh Shukla, who has been arrested, was found to have a criminal background, he added. On Tuesday, an official from the MP Chief Minister's Office had said that a case had been registered against Pravesh under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene acts), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023