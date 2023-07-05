Maha: AIMIM suspends 23 workers from Aurangabad for skipping protest against Ajit Pawar
The AIMIM has suspended 23 workers, including six former corporators from Aurangabad, for not participating in a protest organised by the party in view of NCP leader Ajit Pawars induction in the Maharashtra cabinet, a release said on Wednesday. The letter of suspension has been signed by Aurangabad city AIMIM president Shareq Nakshabandi.
- Country:
- India
The AIMIM has suspended 23 workers, including six former corporators from Aurangabad, for not participating in a protest organised by the party in view of NCP leader Ajit Pawar's induction in the Maharashtra cabinet, a release said on Wednesday. The suspended workers were holding different posts in the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen's Aurangabad unit. According to the AIMIM release, 23 workers didn't attend the demonstration staged at Bhadkal Gate led by party MP Imtiaz Jaleel on Sunday night. The letter of suspension has been signed by Aurangabad city AIMIM president Shareq Nakshabandi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhadkal Gate
- Maharashtra
- Shareq Nakshabandi
- Ajit Pawar's
- AIMIM
- Imtiaz Jaleel
ALSO READ
KCR trying to expand base in Maharashtra, will not succeed: NCP leader Ajit Pawar
Premier Handball League: Maharashtra Ironmen hold onto clinch victory against Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh
Bank of Maharashtra presents dividend cheque of Rs 795.94 cr to Finance Minister
Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil on way to BJP: Shiv Sena MLA Shirsat
International Yoga Day celebration held in Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan premises