Jharkhand tribal bodies stage dharna against UCC

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 05-07-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 18:44 IST
Several tribal organisations under the banner of Adivasi Samanwai Samiti staged a dharna near Raj Bhavan on Wednesday in protest against the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC), terming it a threat to tribal existence.

They also decided to seek the intervention of President Droupadi Murmu and Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan in dropping the idea of UCC.

"UCC is being protested by all the tribals in the country, as it's a threat to tribal existence. The UCC will dilute the tribal customary laws and rights that have been provided to us by the Indian constitution," Samiti member and former Jharkhand minister Geetashree Oraon said.

She said that tribal customary laws have been given protection even during the British period.

"We gathered here today to raise our voice to protect our constitutional rights," Oraon said.

The Samiti has submitted a memorandum to the state governor urging him to request the Centre not to move forward with the UCC.

"We will also urge the President and the Law Commission against the proposal," she said.

The UCC refers to a common set of laws on marriage, divorce and inheritance that would be applicable to all Indian citizens irrespective of religion, tribe or other local customs.

The Law Commission had on June 14 initiated a fresh consultation process on UCC by seeking views from stakeholders, including public and recognised religious organisations, on the politically sensitive issue.

''The idea of UCC may put the identity of the tribals in danger across the country," Samiti member Dev Kumar Dhan said adding that several laws might get diluted if the UCC is implemented.

Dhan, who is also the convener of Adivasi Mahasabha, said, "If the government did not drop the idea of UCC, tribals from across the country would also stage demonstrations in New Delhi," he said.

Adivasi Jan Parishad president Prem Sahi Munda alleged that several attempts have been made in the past to amend laws relating to tribal land.

