Police wield lathis as BJP Mahila Morcha workers try to march towards Rajasthan CM's house

Addressing the workers, BJP MP and the partys state general secretary Diya Kumari said workers of Mahila Morcha were marching towards the Chief Ministers residence to meet CM Ashok Gehlot, but the police stopped them.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-07-2023 18:46 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 18:46 IST
Police wielded lathis and briefly detained around 200 workers of the BJP's Mahila Morcha as they tried to march towards the Rajasthan chief minister's residence here on Wednesday to protest crime against women, officials said.

Some of the protesters allegedly sustained injuries. According to Sawai Man Singh Hospital Superintendent Dr Achal Sharma, nine were brought to the Trauma Centre where they were admitted for further examination.

''Around 200 women were dispersed under CrPC section 129 (dispersal of assembly by use of civil force). They were taken in buses towards Vidhyadhar Nagar police station and were later released,'' DCP (South) Yogesh Goyal said.

BJP MP from Rajsamand Diya Kumari visited the Sawai Man Singh Hospital and inquired about the wellbeing of Mahila Morcha national vice-president Pooja Kapil, state president Alka Mundra, state vice-president Jayshree Garg and state media in charge Sneha Kamboj.

Bharatpur MP Ranjeeta Koli reached the emergency ward of the hospital with a complaint of headache and vertigo. CT scan report was normal, Dr Achal Sharma said.

During the protest, women workers of the BJP's Mahila Morcha beat 'thalis' during the ''Aakrosh Aandolan''. The thalis that workers were holding had stickers claiming that Rajasthan is on top in the cases of rape as per the NCRB data. Addressing the workers, BJP MP and the party's state general secretary Diya Kumari said workers of Mahila Morcha were marching towards the Chief Minister's residence to meet CM Ashok Gehlot, but the police stopped them. ''It is the government's failure that women of the state have come out on the streets in large numbers. Instead of giving them justice, the police took them into custody. No matter how repressive measures the police and the government adopt, the women of Rajasthan have woken up and they are not going to stop,'' she said. In the coming days, there will be a ''Thali Naad'' movement against the Congress government in Rajasthan, she said.

Assembly elections in Rajasthan are slated to be held later this year.

The BJP's state co-incharge Vijaya Rahatkar alleged that Rajasthan has become ''Rapeistan''. It has been close to five years since the Ashok Gehlot government has been formed but it has completely failed to provide security to women. The workers of BJP Mahila Morcha are protesting to show the mirror to the government, Rahatkar said.

