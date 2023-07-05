Civil-military conference held in Jammu's Akhnoor

The Indian Army organised a conference here on Wednesday for leveraging border peoples' responsibility toward security and nation-building and promote synergy and coordination between government officials, officials said.

The ''civil-military liaison'' conference was organised at the military station in the Rakhmuthi area in the Akhnoor border belt.

The conference was aimed at providing a common platform for discussing various methods to leverage government social schemes and administrative welfare projects in the Jammu region, they said.

Various inclusive schemes for farmers, women, youth and marginalised communities were dwelled upon and methodologies were deliberated to increase the impact and outreach of such schemes to remote border populations at the grass-roots level, officials said.

The inclusive conference was attended by members of the armed forces, civil intelligence agencies and elected government representatives.

The message of shared responsibility of each individual and department was also promulgated and well acknowledged by all participants, they said.

The nation-building efforts of the Indian Army over the last two decades in aiding the upliftment of the human development index of the region through a number of 'Sadbhavna' projects were highlighted and appreciated by the civil administration, officials said.

The conference managed to enhance the level of cooperation and instil confidence in synergising the efforts of various agencies towards sustainable economic development and nation building, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)