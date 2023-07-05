Left Menu

Delhi: Husband booked for forcing wife to dress like pornstar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2023 18:49 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 18:49 IST
A man here has been booked for allegedly forcing his 30-year-old wife to watch porn and dress up like pornstars, police said on Wednesday.

The woman, a resident of East Rohtash Nagar, alleged that her husband is addicted to porn. The couple had got married in 2020, police said.

In her complaint, the woman also accused her husband and his family of demanding dowry, and mentally and physically harassing her, police said.

She said that her father had given Rs 3 lakh in dowry and promised to give the rest of the amount in instalments which was agreed to by her in-laws, a senior police officer said.

Just three days into her marriage, she was forced to have sex by her husband during her menstrual cycle, he said, citing the woman's complaint.

The woman alleged that her husband is an alcoholic and a chain smoker, who physically abused her several times, he added.

He never gave me any respect and insisted that I looked like his favourite pornstars, and forced me to cook meat even though I am a vegetarian, she said, according to police.

''On Tuesday, a case was registered under sections 498 A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 377 (unnatural offence) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of Dowry Prohibition Act at Shahdara Police Station on the complaint of the woman,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

Meena said the investigation is at an initial stage.

''Statements of witnesses are being recorded, digital and other evidence are being secured for further action in the case,'' he said.

