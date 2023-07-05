Iran attempted to seize two tankers in Gulf of Oman, US Navy says
Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2023 18:52 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 18:52 IST
The U.S. Navy said on Wednesday it intervened to prevent the Iranian navy's attempted seizure of two commercial tankers crossing international waters in the Gulf of Oman.
"The Iranian navy vessel fired shots during the second attempted seizure," Navy Fifth Fleet spokesperson Timothy Hawkins said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
