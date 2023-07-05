Left Menu

Danish shopping mall shooter sentenced to indefinite psychiatric treatment

He has admitted to the shootings but claims to have been mentally ill at the time of the crime. The defendant's lawyer was not immediately available for comment but had asked for time with her client to consider an appeal, according to TV 2.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2023 18:54 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 18:54 IST
Danish shopping mall shooter sentenced to indefinite psychiatric treatment

A Danish court on Wednesday sentenced a 23-year-old man to indefinite psychiatric treatment at a secure facility for killing three people during a shooting spree in a Copenhagen shopping mall last year, Danish news agency Ritzau reported.

The shooter killed two 17-year-olds and a 46-year-old man on July 3 last year when he opened fire at the Field's mall on the capital's southern outskirts. He has admitted to the shootings but claims to have been mentally ill at the time of the crime. Seven other people were wounded, four of them seriously, and 20 people were lightly injured while fleeing the scene.

The court found the man guilty of all charges and said the attack had been meticulously planned, broadcaster TV 2 reported. The defendant's lawyer was not immediately available for comment but had asked for time with her client to consider an appeal, according to TV 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023