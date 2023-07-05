Danish shopping mall shooter sentenced to indefinite psychiatric treatment

A Danish court on Wednesday sentenced a 23-year-old man to indefinite psychiatric treatment at a secure facility for killing three people during a shooting spree in a Copenhagen shopping mall last year, Danish news agency Ritzau reported.

The shooter killed two 17-year-olds and a 46-year-old man on July 3 last year when he opened fire at the Field's mall on the capital's southern outskirts. He has admitted to the shootings but claims to have been mentally ill at the time of the crime. Seven other people were wounded, four of them seriously, and 20 people were lightly injured while fleeing the scene.

The court found the man guilty of all charges and said the attack had been meticulously planned, broadcaster TV 2 reported. The defendant's lawyer was not immediately available for comment but had asked for time with her client to consider an appeal, according to TV 2.

