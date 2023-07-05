Maha: Man loses Rs 27.70 lakh to online 'task fraud'

A 47-year-old man from Nagpur in Maharashtra lost Rs 27.70 lakh in a 'task fraud' wherein cyber fraudsters dupe people under the pretext of providing them online part-time jobs, police said on Wednesday.

The victim was contacted through a WhatsApp group and promised high returns if he successfully performed some tasks after subscribing to a YouTube channel.

''Initially, the fraudsters gave the impression to the victim that he was earning money by completing the tasks. After gaining his confidence, the fraudsters assured him that he could earn more if he invests money. He subsequently transferred Rs 27.70 lakh in different bank accounts,'' police said quoting the FIR.

A case was registered by the cyber police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)