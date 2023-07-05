BMC COVID centres case: ED conducts raids in eight locations

Left Menu

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Wednesday conducted raids at eight locations in an alleged money laundering case in connection with the COVID-19 treatment centres set up by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC, an official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2023 18:59 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 18:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raids at eight locations in an alleged money laundering case in connection with the COVID-19 treatment centres set up by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), an official said. The raids were conducted at the offices and residences of the contractors and suppliers associated with these centres, he said.

The office and other properties of a real estate developer based in suburban Vile Parle who had got one of these contracts were also raided, the official added. Earlier, the ED had conducted searches at 15 properties in the case, including those of Sujit Paktar, a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, party functionary Suraj Chavan who is said to be close to Aaditya Thackeray, and IAS officer Sanjeev Jaiswal.

ED officials had also `surveyed' the BMC's Central Purchase Department in Byculla area. Jaiswal's statement was recorded last week. While probing the case against Lifeline Hospital Management Services and various tenders issued by the BMC during the pandemic, the ED had written a letter to the BMC commissioner and sought information about the tendering process, the official said.

The ED had asked for information about total expenses related to the running of the COVID treatment centres, the total number of tenders allotted under each head of expense, and payment made to each supplier, he said.

