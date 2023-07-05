US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower ahead of Fed minutes

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as investors awaited minutes of the Federal Reserve's June meeting for clues on the central bank's monetary policy path, while Sino-U.S. tensions and weak economic data from Beijing dented sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 73.75 points, or 0.21%, at the open to 34,344.72. The S&P 500 opened lower by 13.55 points, or 0.30%, at 4,442.04, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 44.67 points, or 0.32%, to 13,772.10 at the opening bell.

