Maha: Man drowns in swimming pool of hotel in Nagpur

A 51-year-old man drowned in the swimming pool of a hotel in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Tuesday when the victim was swimming with his two children. He felt dizzy and started drowning. Seeing this, people present at the spot pulled him out of the water, a police official said. The man was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Police have registered a case of accidental death.

