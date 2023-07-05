Additional defence spending only possible with financing plan - German finmin
German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Wednesday any additional spending in defence in the financial plan up to 2027 would have to come with structural funding measures.
"Additional structural spending is only possible with structural measures to finance it," Lindner said while presenting the 2024 draft budget.
