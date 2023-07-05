Left Menu

Delhi court seeks police response in loan app fraud case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2023 19:15 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 19:15 IST
Delhi court seeks police response in loan app fraud case
  • Country:
  • India

A court here has sought a response from the Delhi Police in a case related to an alleged online fraud involving Rs 350 crore through a loan app called 'Cash Advance'.

Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala said that perusal of the record revealed that there were allegations that once the loan application was downloaded by a person, the accused would steal all the information/data in the user's mobile phone.

"There are further allegations that the accused persons have morphed the photograph of the wife of the complainant on the basis of data taken from his mobile phone. These allegations clearly show commission of offence punishable under Information Technology Act. However, the investigating agency has failed to invoke the provisions of the Information Technology Act in the present case," the judge said in an order passed on Tuesday.

The judge issued a notice to the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) concerned and directed him to file a reply in the matter by July 7, when it will further hear the matter.

It is reported that 1,976 complaints throughout the country are found to have been registered against the 'Cash Advance' loan app and a dubious amount of Rs 350 crore is involved in the instant case, the court noted.

The court was hearing the bail applications filed by two accused persons, Ashok and Balwant.

The FIR was lodged on a complaint filed by one Jai Goyal, who alleged that he had taken a loan of Rs 19,676 through 'Cash Advance' app and repaid the said loan within six days.

Goyal alleged that he received various threatening calls asking for money by blackmailing him with the morphed photographs of his wife. On the threats extended by the accused persons, the complainant transferred Rs 15,000, the FIR said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023