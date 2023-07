Duleep Trophy 2023 scoreboard: West Zone vs Central Zone

Scoreboard on day one of the Duleep Trophy 2023 semifinal between West Zone and Central Zone here on Wednesday. West Zone: Prithvi Shaw c Jurel b Saurabh Kumar 26 Priyank Panchal lbw b Thakur 13 Cheteshwar Pujara c Khare b Mavi 28 Suryakumar Yadav c Jurel b Mavi 7 Sarfaraz Khan b Mavi 0 Het Patel b Khan 5 Atit Sheth c Jurel b Mavi 74 Dharmendrasinh Jadeja c Khare b Jain 39 Chintan Gaja not out 13 Arzan Nagwaswalla not out 5 Extras 6 (lb-4, nb-2) Total: 216/8 in 90 overs Fall of wickets: 1-43, 2-43, 3-56, 4-56, 5-65, 6-110, 7-183, 8-203 Bowling: Shivam Mavi 18-7-43-4, Avesh Khan 11-4-26-1, Yash Thakur 19-5-50-1, Saurabh Kumar 27-6-64-1, Saransh Jain 15-6-29-1.

