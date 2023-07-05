Left Menu

Accommodation of Himachal Bhawan employees in Chandigarh to be taken up with UT authorities: CM

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 05-07-2023 19:33 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 19:33 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said the issue regarding the allotment of accommodation of the employees working in Himachal Bhawan, Chandigarh in the general housing pool of the Union Territory of Chandigarh would be taken up with the authorities of the UT.

According to a statement, Sukhu said the state government is committed to safeguard the interests of its employees, including their entitlements and payment of dues on time.

A delegation of officers and employees of Himachal Bhawan, Chandigarh called on the Chief Minister on Wednesday and urged him to allot accommodation to the employees.

Addressing the officers and employees of Himachal Bhawan in Chandigarh, Sukhu said the facility of accommodation would bring a positive change in the work efficiency of the personnel and directed the concerned officers to look into the matter.

