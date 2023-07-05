Left Menu

Railway engine shipped from Haryana does not reach Mumbai due to dispute; police register case

City police has registered a First Information Report FIR after a transporter failed to deliver a railway engine worth Rs 5 crore from Haryana to Mumbai due to a dispute over payment, an official said on Wednesday.The engine was loaded on a trailer at Kalka two months ago but did not reach here, said an official of Wadala TT police station.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2023 19:39 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 19:39 IST
City police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) after a transporter failed to deliver a railway engine worth Rs 5 crore from Haryana to Mumbai due to a dispute over payment, an official said on Wednesday.

The engine was loaded on a trailer at Kalka two months ago but did not reach here, said an official of Wadala TT police station. As per the complaint lodged by Anil Kumar Gupta, an authorised transporter of Indian Railways, he had hired Pawan Sharma, another transporter, to deliver a railway engine at Kalka and ferry another engine from there to Mumbai. Gupta had agreed to pay Rs 4,25,000 to Sharma's company. Out of that, he paid Rs 4 lakh, the complaint said. Sharma's firm loaded the engine on a trailer truck on May 2, but due to the delay in payment, did not deliver it at the Parel yard of the railways here, the police official said.

Sharma told police that the engine has been stationed at a petrol pump in Rajasthan and he did not deliver it because of the outstanding payment of around Rs 60,000, he said.

''On Gupta's complaint, we have registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 406 (breach of trust) and 420 (cheating),'' the official said, adding that no arrest has been made. Probe was underway, he said.

