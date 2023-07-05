Suspect in Philadelphia mass shooting arraigned on five murder charges - CBS News

The suspect arrested in Philadelphia in one of a series of mass shootings across the county over the Fourth of July weekend was arraigned in court on Wednesday on five murder counts and other charges, CBS News reported. The suspect, identified as Kimbrady Carriker, 40, wore a bullet-proof vest and a ski mask when they shot victims at random with a AR-15 style rifle before being taken into custody, Philadelphia officials said during a news conference on Tuesday.

