Repair roads used for apple season: Horticulture Minister to officials

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 05-07-2023 19:57 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 19:57 IST
All roads used for apple season should be repaired and smooth movement of vehicles should be ensured in markets, Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi said on Wednesday.

Reviewing preparations for the apple season, Negi said that parking, drinking water, toilets, electricity and other facilities will be provided in the apple markets at different places of the state for the convenience of orchardists, commissioned agents and other stakeholders associated with the apple business.

Negi directed the horticulture, agriculture, public works and police departments to set up control rooms at the district level and make proper managements for it.

Only GPS-enabled vehicles will be registered for the inter-state transportation of apples to curb theft and KYCs of dubious merchants would be scrutinised, police said.

Traffic and law and order will be monitored with the help of CCTV cameras and automatic speedometers at various places, Negi said.

Arrangements for timely supply of packaging material, timely registration of fruit traders and issuance of licenses and identity cards, timely payment to fruit growers should be also made, the minister said.

