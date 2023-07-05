Left Menu

Casting director severely injured after being assaulted by group of men in east Delhi

A casting director was severely injured after he was allegedly assaulted by a group of men in east Delhis Laxmi Nagar area following an argument, police said on Wednesday.The victim, identified as Mayank Dixit, suffered injuries on his neck and head in the attack, they said.According to the police, the incident took place on July 2 around 11 pm when the director was returning home in a cab.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2023 19:58 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 19:58 IST
A casting director was severely injured after he was allegedly assaulted by a group of men in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area following an argument, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Mayank Dixit, suffered injuries on his neck and head in the attack, they said.

According to the police, the incident took place on July 2 around 11 pm when the director was returning home in a cab. When the vehicle reached Gurudwara road near Delhi Nagar Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya, a man travelling in a car coming from the opposite direction got into an argument with his cab driver over reversing of the vehicle, they said.

After that, the car driver left but a person present at the spot abused the victim and got into a fight. When the victim resisted it, the person beat him up and also called two other persons who also thrashed him, they added.

The injured director was taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said a case was registered under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and investigation is underway.

Police said efforts are on to nab the suspects.

