Two held from Gujarat for duping Nagpur man of Rs 6 lakh in online 'task fraud'

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 05-07-2023 20:00 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 20:00 IST
Police have arrested two alleged cyber criminals from Gujarat for duping a Nagpur resident of Rs 6 lakh in an online fraud in April this year, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, arrested by the Nagpur police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW), were identified as Mukesh Jayeshbhai Pipliya (34) and Arshad Husain Pathan (30), residents of Vadodara in neighbouring Gujarat.

A case of cheating and other offences was registered against them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act by the cyber police station on the basis of a complaint lodged by the 37-year-old victim, a resident of Narsala Road in Nagpur city.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (EOW) Archit Chandak said the cyber police investigated the case related to ''task fraud'' and nabbed the duo.

The accused were produced before a local court, which remanded them in police custody till July 11, he said.

Task frauds refer to cases where people are duped under the pretext of providing them online part-time jobs and completing certain tasks in return for lucrative commissions.

