2 men apprehended in Delhi after Rs 85 lakh cash found in bag

Police have apprehended two scooter-borne men during checking on the Mathura Road here and seized Rs 85 lakh cash from them, officials said on Wednesday.

According to a senior police officer, an intensive patrolling and picket checking was going on in the New Delhi district near Matka Peer on Mathura Road. Around 7.45 pm, a white scooter was intercepted by the staff. Police personnel found Rs 85.87 lakh packed inside bag packs in bundles, the officer said.

It is suspected that the cash seized was hawala money and the income tax department has been informed about it, he said.

They could not give any satisfactory reply about the source of cash hence legal action under section 102 of CrPC (power of police officer to seize certain property) was taken, police said. The officer added that the two men were handed over to the income tax department and further investigation was underway. The duo have been identified as Misbabhuddin (23) and Shammim Hussain TK (24), residents of Kozhikode district in Kerala, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)