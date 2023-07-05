Left Menu

De Lille sends condolences to Greig Oliver’s family

“We share in their grief and offer our full support at this difficult time,” De Lille said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 05-07-2023 20:46 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 20:46 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@PatriciaDeLille)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille has sent condolences to the family and friends of Irish tourist, former rugby player and coach, Greig Oliver, who lost his life in a paragliding accident in Cape Town on Monday.

Oliver, 58, reportedly collided with another paraglider in the air above Sea Point Promenade.

Despite the immediate emergency response by the National Sea Rescue Institute and Emergency Services, he was declared deceased at the scene.

“South Africa offers a broad spectrum of adventure tourism activities, and we firmly believe in providing exhilarating, safe and memorable experiences to our visitorsm," De Lille said.

“This tragic incident is a reminder that we must fully support robust safety protocols and a strong regulatory environment to grow and develop South Africa as a destination in which adventurers feel safe and secure,” De Lille said.  

She further reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to the highest levels of safety standards maintained by the adventure tourism sector in South Africa, commending the efforts of organisations such as the Southern Africa Tourism Services Association, which promote self-regulation in the adventure tourism sector.

“Through our collective efforts, industry stakeholders, adventure tourism operators and associations can strengthen our safety protocols and ensure the well-being of adventure tourists.

“I am committed to engaging with industry stakeholders to collaborate on any initiative that prioritises the welfare of our tourists,” De Lille said. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

