Rajasthan Assembly to meet again on July 14, Prez Murmu invited: Official

The Rajasthan Assembly will meet again on July 14 and President Droupadi Murmu has been invited to address it. The eighth session of the current assembly was held up to March 21. After a break, it has been reconvened, an official statement said.

An official of the assembly secretariat said an invitation has been sent to President Murmu on behalf of the assembly. The official program of Murmu's visit will be released from Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday, he added.

