Left Menu

Rajasthan Assembly to meet again on July 14, Prez Murmu invited: Official

The Rajasthan Assembly will meet again on July 14 and President Droupadi Murmu has been invited to address it. After a break, it has been reconvened, an official statement said.An official of the assembly secretariat said an invitation has been sent to President Murmu on behalf of the assembly. The official program of Murmus visit will be released from Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday, he added.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-07-2023 20:29 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 20:29 IST
Rajasthan Assembly to meet again on July 14, Prez Murmu invited: Official
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Assembly will meet again on July 14 and President Droupadi Murmu has been invited to address it. The eighth session of the current assembly was held up to March 21. After a break, it has been reconvened, an official statement said.

An official of the assembly secretariat said an invitation has been sent to President Murmu on behalf of the assembly. The official program of Murmu's visit will be released from Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023