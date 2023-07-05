Rajasthan Assembly to meet again on July 14, Prez Murmu invited: Official
The Rajasthan Assembly will meet again on July 14 and President Droupadi Murmu has been invited to address it. After a break, it has been reconvened, an official statement said.An official of the assembly secretariat said an invitation has been sent to President Murmu on behalf of the assembly. The official program of Murmus visit will be released from Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday, he added.
