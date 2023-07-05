Left Menu

3 killed and 10 wounded at Louisiana block party, one of several shootings over July Fourth holiday

Three people were killed and 10 others wounded in a Louisiana mass shooting, one of several across the nation this week as Americans celebrated the Fourth of July.

PTI | Shreveport | Updated: 05-07-2023 20:29 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 20:29 IST
Three people were killed and 10 others wounded in a Louisiana mass shooting, one of several across the nation this week as Americans celebrated the Fourth of July.

In Shreveport, Louisiana, one of the injured was in critical condition Wednesday after the gunfire late Tuesday night, Shreveport police Sgt. Angie Willhite said. Others who were injured are expected to survive, she said.

No arrests have been made.

"We are struggling with getting information from those who were present. We're not getting a lot of cooperation," Willhite said.

The hope is that some potential witnesses who didn't wish to cooperate at the scene will contact police later, she added.

"We're going to hope for some quick and immediate cooperation that will lead us to the people we're trying to find," she said.

Other shootings during the holiday period included one in Washington, D.C., that wounded nine people early Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

