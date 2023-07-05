Govt launches Rs 5,000 cr scheme for modernisation of fire services in states

The Centre has launched a scheme for the modernisation of fire services in all states with a total outlay of Rs 5,000 crore under the National Disaster Response Fund.

According to an official statement, a letter in this regard has been sent to the chief secretaries and heads of fire services of the states.

To seek funds under the scheme, the state governments shall have to contribute 25 per cent (except for Northeastern and Himalayan states which shall contribute 10 per cent) of the total cost of the projects from their budgetary resources, it said. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has launched the scheme for the expansion and modernisation of fire services in states from the earmarked allocation of preparedness and capacity building funding window under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), it said.

It aims to strengthen fire services in the states with a total outlay of Rs 5,000 crore, the statement said.

An amount of Rs 500 crore, out of the total outlay, has been kept for incentivising the states based on their legal and infrastructure-based reforms.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the scheme while chairing a meeting with the Ministers of Disaster Management of states and Union Territories on June 13, 2023.

Under the able guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several key initiatives are being taken to ensure ''zero death'' and minimum loss of property during disasters by strengthening the disaster risk reduction system in India to make it disaster resilient, the statement said.

