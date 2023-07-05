Maha: 14 admin circles in Marathwada region receive excess rainfall in 24 hours
Fourteen administrative circles across seven districts of Marathwada region in Maharashtra received excess rainfall of above 65 mm in 24 hours, a Revenue official said on Wednesday. The highest rainfall of 132.50 mm was recorded in Borol circle in Devni tehsil of Latur district on Monday, followed by Parbhani circle (113.75 mm).
Fourteen (administrative) circles from districts of Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Nanded, Hingoli and Parbhani received excess rainfall which was recorded on Monday, the official said.
