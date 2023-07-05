Left Menu

Maha: 14 admin circles in Marathwada region receive excess rainfall in 24 hours

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 05-07-2023 20:42 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 20:42 IST
Maha: 14 admin circles in Marathwada region receive excess rainfall in 24 hours
Fourteen administrative circles across seven districts of Marathwada region in Maharashtra received excess rainfall of above 65 mm in 24 hours, a Revenue official said on Wednesday. The highest rainfall of 132.50 mm was recorded in Borol circle in Devni tehsil of Latur district on Monday, followed by Parbhani circle (113.75 mm).

Fourteen (administrative) circles from districts of Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Nanded, Hingoli and Parbhani received excess rainfall which was recorded on Monday, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

