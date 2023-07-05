Left Menu

Pak court summons Imran Khan in Toshakhana case on Thursday

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 05-07-2023 20:43 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 20:43 IST
Pak court summons Imran Khan in Toshakhana case on Thursday

A Pakistani court here on Wednesday fixed Toshakhana case for hearing on Thursday and summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan to appear before it in person.

Additional District and Session Judge Hamayun Dilawar would take up the case for hearing on Thursday, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had directed the trial court to re-decide the maintainability of the Toshakhana case within seven days after hearing Khan.

Khan, 70, was indicted in the Toshakhana case on May 10 by Additional Sessions Judge Dilawar, who rejected objections about the admissibility of the case.

Khan had challenged the admissibility of the case before the IHC which set aside the verdict of the trial court. The IHC bench had stated that the trial court had dismissed the petition of the former prime minister on weak grounds.

The bench asked the lower court to consider the petition of Khan as pending.

The Toshakhana issue over the sale of state gifts received by the cricketer-turned-politician became a major issue in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the former premier for making "false statements and incorrect declaration".

Khan is facing more than 140 cases across the country and faces charges like terrorism, violence, blasphemy, corruption and murder.

He was accused of misusing his 2018 to 2022 premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than Rs140 million (USD 635,000).

The Toshakhana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023