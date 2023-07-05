Left Menu

Firing incident in Tis Hazari court complex shocks lawyers, litigants

A sensational broad-daylight firing incident inside the bustling Tis Hazari court premises on Wednesday created panic among lawyers and litigants alike.The incident occurred around 1 pm, when two groups of lawyers clashed, according to a lawyer who was also an eyewitness.One faction of lawyers, armed with wooden sticks, clashed with another group.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2023 20:44 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 20:44 IST
Firing incident in Tis Hazari court complex shocks lawyers, litigants
  • Country:
  • India

A sensational broad-daylight firing incident inside the bustling Tis Hazari court premises on Wednesday created panic among lawyers and litigants alike.

The incident occurred around 1 pm, when two groups of lawyers clashed, according to a lawyer who was also an eyewitness.

''One faction of lawyers, armed with wooden sticks, clashed with another group. The dispute was purportedly over the allotment of lawyers' chambers and parking vehicles,'' he said.

One of the factions, led by an office-bearer of the Delhi Bar Association, fired in the air, triggering panic, he said.

''People ran for cover when bullets were fired. There was panic all around,'' he said.

Another lawyer, Ravi Rai, said shortly after the incident, a large posse of police personnel arrived and sealed off the area.

Police also found empty cartridges from the spot, he said.

The incident shocked several litigants, some of whom said the security provisions on the court premises were inadequate.

''I had come here to meet my lawyer for a civil case. If lawyers can sneak firearms inside, then there is definitely a question over the security and safety of litigants,'' said Ram Singh.

Meanwhile, the Bar Council of Delhi has suspended advocate Manish Sharma's licence to practise law with immediate effect for his alleged involvement in the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023