Firing incident in Tis Hazari court complex shocks lawyers, litigants

A sensational broad-daylight firing incident inside the bustling Tis Hazari court premises on Wednesday created panic among lawyers and litigants alike.

The incident occurred around 1 pm, when two groups of lawyers clashed, according to a lawyer who was also an eyewitness.

''One faction of lawyers, armed with wooden sticks, clashed with another group. The dispute was purportedly over the allotment of lawyers' chambers and parking vehicles,'' he said.

One of the factions, led by an office-bearer of the Delhi Bar Association, fired in the air, triggering panic, he said.

''People ran for cover when bullets were fired. There was panic all around,'' he said.

Another lawyer, Ravi Rai, said shortly after the incident, a large posse of police personnel arrived and sealed off the area.

Police also found empty cartridges from the spot, he said.

The incident shocked several litigants, some of whom said the security provisions on the court premises were inadequate.

''I had come here to meet my lawyer for a civil case. If lawyers can sneak firearms inside, then there is definitely a question over the security and safety of litigants,'' said Ram Singh.

Meanwhile, the Bar Council of Delhi has suspended advocate Manish Sharma's licence to practise law with immediate effect for his alleged involvement in the incident.

