Ukrainian police investigate reported explosion in a Kyiv court
Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2023 20:50 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 20:50 IST
Ukrainian police said on Wednesday they were investigating a reported explosion in a district court in the capital Kyiv.
Police said on the Telegram messaging app that officers and other experts were at the site. It quoted preliminary information that a device had been detonated by a man who had been taken to a court hearing.
