Dalit girl dies by suicide in UP's Ghaziabad

A 16-year-old Dalit girl living in Kashiram Awas Yojana in this Uttar Pradesh district died by suicide, police said on Wednesday. The minor had befriended Shoib (21), who has been arrested, they said. The victim's father has alleged that the man was responsible for her death.

The teenager consumed acid after her father admonished her for talking to Shoib over phone, asking her to stop, Deputy Commissioner of Police Nipun Agarwal told PTI.

She was rushed to the district hospital but she died on the way.

Police have registered a case for abetment to suicide and under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The body has been sent for postmortem, they added.

