3 children, 1 woman from a family killed in Gurugram road accident

The accused driver fled from the spot after the accident which happened on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, they said.According to the police complaint, two men, three women and six children of a Ghaziabad-based family were heading towards Baba Mohan Ram Temple in Bhiwadi in a car.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 05-07-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 20:54 IST
A woman and three children were killed while four others were injured when a speeding canter truck rammed into a stationary car on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway near Jharsa Chowk, police said on Wednesday.

Police said a minor girl narrowly escaped from being hit by the canter. The accused driver fled from the spot after the accident which happened on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, they said.

According to the police complaint, two men, three women and six children of a Ghaziabad-based family were heading towards Baba Mohan Ram Temple in Bhiwadi in a car. Due to a tyre puncture, they parked the on the side of the road. While the tyre was being changed, all women and children stepped out of the car, complainant Umesh Pal said.

A speeding canter came from behind and hit them and fled away, he said. People gathered on spot who helped send the injured to the hospital, he added.

Pal, a resident of village Bhopura in Ghaziabad, said the incident took place on the Jharsa flyover at 12:15 am. An FIR has been registered against the unidentified canter driver under Section 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304A (causing death by negligence) of IPC at Sector 40 Police Station According to the police, the deceased were identified as 26-year-old Satakshi, 2-year-old Prisha, 9-months-old Pari and 6-months-old Vidansh.

''We handed over the bodies to the kin after the post-mortem and took the canter in custody. We are trying to nab the accused driver,'' SHO of Sector 40 Police Station Surender Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

