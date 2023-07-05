Experts, political leaders pitch for increased awareness on health and fitness

Amid growing concerns around health and fitness, experts and politicians recently pitched for spreading awareness for nationwide cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training and achieve the 'Health for All' goal. Organised by MedScapeIndia-AMET (Aryan Medical and Educational Trust), the sixth 'Fit Indian Conclave' held last week on Doctors' Day saw a galaxy of intellectuals and personalities from politics and medicine deliberating on the issue.

During the conclave, Girl Child Anthem, live CPR training at 21 CPR stations and FIT India Fest were launched. MedScapeIndia also proposed a bill to be passed for the prevention of assault on doctors. Addressing the conclave, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, "In line with the National FitIndia Movement, we have initiated several programmes to promote a healthy lifestyle and preventive healthcare. We firmly believe that prevention is better than cure, and through various awareness campaigns and health education initiatives, we are encouraging our citizens to adopt healthier habits and make wellness a way of life." He said India has become a global guru in Yoga and Ayurveda, and it is a matter of pride. ''We have fostered partnerships with leading national and international institutions to facilitate research, innovation, and the exchange of best practices. Through these collaborations, we aim to leverage collective expertise and experience to further enhance our healthcare system and ensure that our doctors have access to the latest advancements in medicine,'' Sawant underlined. Dr Sunita Dube, Founder and Chairperson of MedScapeIndia-AMET, said, "At FitIndia Conclave, we wish to spread the message to doctors to take the pledge of serving the society to achieve the goal of 'Health4All' and spread awareness for nationwide CPR training." Sikkim Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, said, ''It is not just about individual efforts, but about coming together as a community and nation to create an ecosystem that supports and encourages fitness.'' Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Narayan Tatu Rane also joined virtually and extended their support for the Girl Child Movement, CPR awareness and Fit India Movement.

