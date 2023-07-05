Following are the top stories at 9.05 PM: NATION DEL61 LDALL MAHARASHTRA **** Ajit says he aspires to be CM, takes retirement jibe at Sharad Pawar; appears to be ahead of uncle in NCP numbers game in Maharashtra Mumbai/New Delhi: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said he aspired to become the CM of the state and also took a jibe at his 83-year-old uncle asking when will the Maratha strongman retire from active politics, as he appeared to be ahead in the numbers game for control of the NCP after its vertical split. **** MDS14 ISRO-CHANDRAYAAN **** Chandrayaan-3 mission: Spacecraft mated with rocket for launch Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research organisation on Wednesday mated the encapsulated assembly containing Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft with LVM3, its new heavy lift launch vehicle, at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. **** DEL44 MANUAL SCAVENGING-STATUS **** Govt set to announce India manual scavenging free by Aug; 246 districts yet to self declare New Delhi: As the government's deadline to declare India manual scavenging free nears, about 246 districts of the country are yet to declare themselves free from the inhuman practice, according to officials. By Uzmi Athar **** CAL16 MN-VIOLENCE-LD IRB **** Manipur: Mob sets IRB personnel's house on fire after clash Imphal: The house of an Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) personnel was torched by a mob in Manipur's Thoubal district after he foiled the attempts of rioters to loot firearms from the police armoury, officials said on Wednesday. **** DEL63 CONG-LD MANIPUR **** PM Modi should take cue from Rahul Gandhi and visit Manipur: Cong New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a cue from Rahul Gandhi and visit violence-hit Manipur to understand the pain of the people and said that it would seek a ''specific reply'' from the government on the situation in the state in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament. **** DEL56 MN-SCHOOL-RESUME **** 4,521 schools in Manipur resume classes after two months Imphal: Students of class I to VIII of 4,521 schools in Manipur attended classes on Wednesday after a gap of over two months during which the state witnessed ethnic violence. **** DEL62 AP-JAGAN-MODI **** AP CM Jagan meets Modi, Shah and Sitharaman over pending state issues New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed pending state projects. **** CAL15 JH-COURT-LD-LYNCH **** J'khand: Ten years of rigorous imprisonment for 10 in Tabrez Ansari lynching case Seraikela (Jharkhand): A court in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district on Wednesday sentenced 10 people to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in the Tabrez Ansari lynching case of 2019. **** BOM59 MP-TRIBAL-LD PROTEST **** MP: Dalits, tribals stage protest in Indore over Sidhi urination incident; effigy of accused hanged Indore: Dalits and tribals staged a protest at Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday to condemn the incident in which a man allegedly urinated on a tribal youth in Sidhi district of the state. **** BUSINESS DEL58 BIZ-LD MARUTI **** Maruti Suzuki drives in Invicto MPV, its most expensive model at Rs 25 lakh New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday launched premium MPV Invicto at a starting price of Rs 24.8 lakh, making it the costliest car in its current portfolio. **** LEGAL LGD8 SC-LD SETALVAD **** SC extends interim protection from arrest to Teesta Setalvad till July 19 New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended interim protection from arrest till July 19 to activist Teesta Setalvad in a case linked to the 2002 post-Godhra riots. **** FOREIGN FGN48 TANZANIA-JAISHANKAR **** EAM Jaishankar arrives in Tanzania to consolidate bilateral relations Zanzibar: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday arrived in Zanzibar on a two-day official visit during which he will call on the top leadership and also attend a reception onboard Indian Naval Ship Trishul, which is visiting Tanzania. **** FGN25 CANADA-INDIAN MP-KHALISTAN **** Indian-origin MP in Canada slams pro-Khalistani posters; says 'snakes in our backyard raising their heads' Toronto: An Indian-origin MP in Canada has slammed the provocative pro-Khalistani posters labelling some senior Indian diplomats as ''killers'' and warned that the ''snakes in our backyard are raising their heads and hissing.'' ****

